North American markets up on anticipation of U.S. interest rate cuts
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 12:49AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 4:28PM EDT
TORONTO -- North American stock markets moved higher, with the S&P 500 setting a new record, on anticipation of U.S. interest rate cuts while gold rose to a near six-year high.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.04 points to 16,574.83.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 249.17 points at 26,753.17. The S&P 500 index was up 27.72 points at 2,954.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.02 points at 8,051.34.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.81 cents US, up from an average of 74.95 cents US on Wednesday.
The August crude contract was up $3.10 at US$57.07 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 9.7 cents at US$2.17 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up $48.10 at US$1,396.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 3.15 cents at US$2.71 a pound.
