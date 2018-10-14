

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets ended the day down, resuming last week's selloff.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down slightly, losing 4.82 points to 15,409.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.44 points to 25,250.55. The S&P 500 index shed 16.34 points to 2,750.79, while the Nasdaq composite was off 66.15 points to 7,430.74.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.96 US compared with an average of 76.7 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up 44 cents at US$71.78 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 8.1 cents at US$3.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.30 at US$1,230.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.2 cents at US$2.79 a pound.