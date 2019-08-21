

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock indexes have almost recovered from last week's steep losses after moving higher on some strong earnings results.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 95.92 points at 16,309.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 240.29 points at 26,202.73. The S&P 500 index was up 23.92 points at 2,924.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 71.65 points at 8,020.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.31 cents US compared with an average of 75.06 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was down 45 cents at US$55.68 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 4.8 cents at US$2.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was unchanged at US$1,515.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.75 of a cent at US$2.59 a pound.