North American markets move higher as investors await Jackson Hole conference

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index gained more than 150 points Thursday and U.S. markets also edged higher in advance of a highly anticipated meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 150.96 points at 20,172.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 322.55 points at 33,291.78. The S&P 500 index was up 58.35 points at 4,199.12, while the Nasdaq composite closed up 207.74 points at 12,639.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.30 cents US compared with 77.02 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was down $2.37 at US$92.52 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up four cents at US$9.34 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.90 at US$1,771.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$3.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.