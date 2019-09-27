

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American stock markets ended a poor week with losses as uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war resurfaced amid new American government threats.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 96.13 points at 16,694.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.87 points at 26,820.25. The S&P 500 index was down 15.83 points at 2,961.79, while the Nasdaq composite was down 91.03 points at 7,939.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.48 cents US compared with an average of 75.41 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down 50 cents at US$55.91 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 3.9 cents at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.80 at US$1,506.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$2.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.