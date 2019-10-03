North American markets fall for third consecutive day amid recession fears
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:00AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:13AM EDT
TORONTO - Markets in Canada and the U.S. continued their downward slump in mid-morning trading as fears of an economic slowdown grew.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.31 points at 16,245.66.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 175.53 points at 25,903.09. The S&P 500 index was down 13.97 points at 2,873.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 42.88 points at 7,742.36.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.04 cents US compared with an average of 75.22 cents US on Wednesday.
The November crude contract was down US$1.06 at US$51.58 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.25 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$14.10 at US$1,522.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$2.56 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Reports say Boeing insider filed safety complaint about Max
- Toronto home sales in September up from year ago, prices also rise
- 1 in 25 Canadians use cannabis during working hours, poll finds
- North American markets fall for third consecutive day amid recession fears
- U.S. to get a little more fish in catch pact with Canada