TORONTO -- North American markets are down in early trading, following declines overseas as concerns rise about the severe troubles of debt-laden Chinese real estate company Evergrande.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 247.72 points at 20,243.48 in early trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 391.65 points at 34,193.23. The S&P 500 index was down 57.99 points at 4,375.0, while the Nasdaq composite was down 251.07 points at 14,794.37.

The Canadian dollar was trading for 77.98 cents US compared with 78.61 cents US on Friday.

The November crude oil contract was down 90 cents at US$70.92 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up half a cent at US$5.11 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.20 at US$1,757.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nine cents at US$4.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.