North American markets decline; signs of more volatility ahead

TORONTO -

North American markets saw broad-based declines Wednesday, raising the spectre of more volatility ahead as investors continue to worry about inflation and the possibility of recession.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 88.53 points at 20,181.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 171.69 points at 33,980.32. The S&P 500 index was down 31.16 points at 4,274.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 164.43 points at 12,938.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.45 cents US compared with 77.72 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude contract was up $1.58 at US$88.11 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down eight-and-a-half cents at US$9.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$13 at US$1,776.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$3.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.