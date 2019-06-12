North American indexes down as energy sector weighs, loonie flat
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 2:21AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 12:01PM EDT
TORONTO -- North American stock indexes were trading lower Wednesday as the energy sector weighed on markets.
The S&P/TSX composite index was trading down 25.08 points at 16,223.68.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 59.47 points at 25,989.04. The S&P 500 index was down 28.41 points at 16,219.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 43.06 points at 7,780.70.
The Canadian dollar was trading for 75.25 cents US compared with an average of 75.37 cents US on Tuesday.
The July crude contract was down US$1.39 at US$51.88 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.40 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$7.10 at US$1,331.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 1.3 cents at US$2.67 a pound.
