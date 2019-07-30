

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- North American markets fell modestly as trade uncertainty revved up between the U.S. and China ahead of an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 26.12 points at 16,466.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.33 points at 27,198.02. The S&P 500 index was down 7.79 points at 3,013.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 19.71 points at 8,273.61.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.94 cents US, compared with Monday's average of 75.99 cents US.

The September crude contract was up US$1.18 at US$58.05 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 3.1 cents at US$2.14 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up $8.50 at US$1,441.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 3.9 cents at US$2.68 a pound.