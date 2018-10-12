Non-medical cannabis was worth $3.3 billion to Canada's economy in 2016: StatCan
A man smokes a marijuana joint during the annual 4/20 marijuana celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 20, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 12, 2018 4:01PM EDT
OTTAWA - The illegal production and consumption of non-medical cannabis was worth about $3.3 billion in 2016, according to a Statistics Canada analysis of the underground economy.
The agency generally hasn't included illegal drugs and prostitution in its analysis of the underground economy, but it has been providing more cannabis-related data ahead of Oct. 17, when recreational use of pot becomes legal in Canada.
StatCan said Friday that underground economic activity totalled $51.6 billion or 2.5 per cent of Canadian gross domestic product in 2016.
If illegal cannabis had been included, the underground economy would have accounted for 2.7 per cent of 2016 GDP.
It said three industries accounted for more than half of the underground economy in 2016: residential construction (26.6 per cent), retail trade (13.5 per cent) and accommodation and food services (12.1 per cent).
Statistics Canada noted the underground economy as a proportion of GDP has been relatively stable, reaching a high of 2.7 per cent in 1994 and a low of 2.2 per cent in 2000 but would have been between 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points higher each year if non-medical cannabis were included.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Non-medical cannabis was worth $3.3 billion to Canada's economy in 2016: StatCan
- Oilsands bitumen prices are actually in negative territory, analyst calculates
- TSX ends five-day losing streak while U.S. markets make up some losses
- U.S. safety group wants Hyundai and Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles over fire concerns
- Deciem CEO removed after successful intervention by investor Estee Lauder