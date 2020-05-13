OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada is suspending the pre-release of its jobs report to a select group of government officials after a leak of the numbers last week.

The agency had provided an early look at the information under strict conditions and through secure channels.

But, Statistics Canada, which is conducting an internal investigation into the leak, now says there will be no pre-release of the jobs numbers until further notice.

Last week, Bloomberg News reported the April jobs figures about a half hour before the official release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The news agency cited a person familiar with the data.

The labour force survey had been provided to designated officials at Finance Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada and the Privy Council Office for a number of years.

As of April, early access was also granted to the Bank of Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020