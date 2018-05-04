No Frills to launch online Hauler clothing shop for brand fans
No Frills says a new clothing line celebrating savvy discount shoppers will launch its online store on Monday.
The four-decade old chain says the Hauler brand is born from customers' loyalty to their local No Frills shops and excitement around previous No-Frills branded swag.
The company has previously handed out No Frills boxers and scarves, among other items, and says its customers wear those like a badge of honour.
The Hauler Shop will start accepting online orders for four items -- two T-shirts, one long-sleeved shirt and one sweatshirt -- on Monday, with more items likely to appear later.
A reusable yellow Hauler bag will also be available in limited quantities at the roughly 250 No Frills stores in Canada.
The clothing is part of a broader marketing campaign for the discount grocer, including a music video and original song, and follows a trend of companies creating limited-edition clothes for die-hard brand fans.
