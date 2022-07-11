No fries until fall at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

No fries until fall at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.