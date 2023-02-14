No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says

Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, four days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.

"Customer credit and debit card information was not compromised by our recent cybersecurity incident. We do not store full credit or debit card numbers in our systems," the retailer said in a statement posted to social media and its website Tuesday afternoon.

The company's loyalty points, known as plum points, also remain intact and unaffected by the cybersecurity incident, Indigo said.

Indigo, which owns Coles and Chapters, had announced it had been hit with a cybersecurity incident last Friday and said it was working with third-party experts to investigate the breach.

The retailer also announced that it is once again accepting credit, debit and gift card payments in store after only taking cash for the past four days.

However, in-store returns and exchanges continue to be unavailable. Indigo's online store also remains offline.