

Relaxnews





Flyers aboard LATAM Airlines are most likely to make their connecting flight and arrive at their destination on time, according to a new ranking of the world's most punctual airlines.

Air travel intelligence company OAG released its 2019 Punctuality League ranking, which recognizes the top airlines for on-time performance, defined as flights that arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

The ranking is based on 58 million flights using full-year data from 2018.

With an 86 per cent OTP last year, Chile's flagship carrier LATAM Airlines topped the category for mega airlines, defined as the world's top 20 global operators in terms of scheduled flights in 2018.

Rounding out the top three spots are All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines.

The most punctual low-cost carriers are Azul (Brazil), Jetstar Asia (Singapore) and Solaseed Air (Japan).

Here are the world's most dependable, punctual airlines:

Mega airlines:

1. LATAM Airlines

2. All Nippon Airways

3. Japan Airlines

4. Delta Airlines

5. Alaska Airlines

6. IndiGo

7. Southwest Airlines

8. United Airlines

9. American Airlines

10. British Airways

Low-cost carriers



1. Azul

2. Jetstar Asia

3. Solaseed Air

4. Mango

5. Volaris

6. Transavia

7. IndiGo

8. Thai AirAsia

9. Spirit Airlines

10. Sky Airline