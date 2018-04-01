

CTVNews.ca Staff





Beer and wine drinkers might have to dig a little deeper into their pockets to pay for a drink as taxes on alcohol sales have increased by 1.5 per cent as of April 1.

The increase is a result of the federal government’s plan to raise the excise taxes on alcohol sales annually based on the rate of inflation.

The government announced the plan in the 2017 budget. That year, the tax increased two per cent.

Beer Canada is calling on the federal government to put an end to the escalating beer tax, saying Canadians already pay enough taxes on beer.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has a similar campaign aimed at putting an end to the escalating tax.

“Automatic tax hikes set a dangerous precedent that should concern all Canadians,” Aaron Wurdick, the federation’s federal director, said in a news release.

“Tax increases are a political choice, and politicians who make that choice should be transparent about it each and every time, rather than bury them in a legislative formula.”