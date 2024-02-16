Nike is cutting close to 1,700 jobs, about 2 per cent of its employees

London -

Nike will lay off about 2 per cent of its employees, or close to 1,700 people, as the sportswear behemoth looks to cut as much as US$2 billion in costs.

“The actions that we’re taking put us in the position to right-size our organization to get after our biggest growth opportunities,” a Nike (NKE) spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “While these changes will impact approximately 2 per cent of our total workforce, we are grateful for the contributions made by all Nike teammates.”