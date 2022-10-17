Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial
On Monday, disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will play one of her last cards to avoid a prison sentence when a federal judge questions a key prosecution witness who expressed post-trial regrets about testimony that helped convince a jury to convict her for investor fraud.
That witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made an uninvited visit to Holmes' Silicon Valley home in August. While he didn't speak to Holmes directly, Rosendorff told her partner William Evans that "he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everyone look bad" and felt "he had done something wrong," according to court documents.
Prosecutors have scoffed at the notion that Rosendorff's attempt to see Holmes casts any doubts on his testimony.
U.S. District Judge Edward said during a Zoom hearing Friday that he intends to ask Rosendorff a few questions about why he visited Holmes' home and whether the visit was driven by any doubts about the testimony he gave under oath during six days of the trial last year.
Davila emphasized that he expected the hearing to be brief and limited in scope after quashing a subpoena from Holmes' lawyers seeking any non-privileged communications about his testimony. "This is not going to be a fishing expedition," Davila said Friday,
Holmes, 38, is facing up to 20 years in prison for misleading investors about the progress her once-heralded startup Theranos was making with new blood-testing methods. She was supposed to be sentenced Monday, but the judge postponed that hearing once the Rosendorff questions arose. The judge set a new sentencing date for Holmes on Nov. 18.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
OPINION | There may be ethical and tax implications if you work two remote jobs at the same time
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?
The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
How are you cutting costs amid inflation? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who are taking steps to mitigate rising prices amid a higher inflation rate.