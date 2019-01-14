Newmont Mining to buy Goldcorp to create one of world's biggest gold producers
A Goldcorp sign is pictured at a Goldcorp annual general meeting in Toronto on May 2, 2013. (Vincent Elkaim/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 6:46AM EST
VANCOUVER - Denver-based Newmont Mining Corp. and Goldcorp Inc. of Vancouver have agreed to combine their gold companies in a deal worth about US$10 billion.
The companies announced today that Newmont will exchange 0.328 of a share and two cents for each of Goldcorp's outstanding common shares.
The deal has the unanimous support of the directors of both companies but requires regulatory approvals in several countries.
The combined company would be called Newmont Goldcorp and be owned 65 per cent by current Newmont shareholders and 35 per cent by Goldcorp shareholders
Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg says the company expects to generate up to US$100 million in annualized "synergies" before tax and operate in the Americas, Australia and Ghana.
Newmont Goldcorp will also divest between US$1 billion and $1.5 billion of assets over two years to optimize gold production of six to seven million ounces annually.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- World shares sink after China reports slowdown in exports
- China's 2018 trade surplus with U.S. hits record high US$323B
- Legalization sparks boom in once-stigmatized field of marijuana research
- Cathay Pacific makes second first class blunder in two weeks
- Win or lose, Sears' chairman may still come out on top