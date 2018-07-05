New rules spell out details for want-to-be pot retailers in B.C.
Various marijuana products are pictured at a dispensary in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 7:16PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 5, 2018 7:19PM EDT
VICTORIA - Local and Indigenous governments in British Columbia will have the power to deny applications for private retailers that want to sell recreational pot in their communities under new regulations released Thursday.
The regulations say operators of cannabis dispensaries that are open illegally now may apply for a retail licence but won't receive any preferential treatment in the process.
Any store that has an association with organized crime will not receive a licence.
The province has also set out the rules governing the stores and security screening requirements that will be used when recreational marijuana becomes legal later this year.
The government says the regulatory framework for private retailers focuses on protecting public health and safety, including keeping cannabis out of the hands of minors and reducing the illegal market.
The application process will open by early August.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- New rules spell out details for want-to-be pot retailers in B.C.
- Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers
- Two WestJet executives leaving company amid management shake-up
- June home sales slightly higher in the GTA compared to June 2017
- WTO rules in Canada's favour on dispute with U.S. on glossy paper duties