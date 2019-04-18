New Mexico panel blindsides Facebook with US$39M utility bill
FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 12:18PM EDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A powerful New Mexico regulatory authority is requiring the state's largest utility to bill Facebook US$39 million for a new transmission line construction.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the Public Regulation Commission's on Tuesday ordered Public Service Company of New Mexico to charge Facebook for nearly half the cost of the $85 million transmission project for its New Mexico data centre that opened this year.
The Menlo Park, California-based Facebook says the ruling could affect its long-term operations in the state. It says the requirement raises costs and puts in doubt plans to use 100 per cent renewable energy to run the facility.
State officials and economic development professionals say the decision could be seen as reneging on the commission's previous commitments and hurt New Mexico's efforts to attract more large companies.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Two Zooms are soaring after IPO: Did you buy the wrong one?
- TransAlta says Mangrove Partners has dropped application for regulatory hearing
- Ontario court upholds stay of legal proceedings against 3 tobacco companies
- New Mexico panel blindsides Facebook with US$39M utility bill
- Canopy to buy Acreage in US$3.4B deal, gaining major U.S. footprint