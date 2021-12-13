New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

File - A Hyundai Kona electric car is charged at the Motor Show in Essen, Germany, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File ) File - A Hyundai Kona electric car is charged at the Motor Show in Essen, Germany, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File )

MORE Business News