New code aims to increase number of women working in B.C. construction industry
The Landing condo development is seen under construction in Langley, B.C., on Monday December 10, 2018. The British Columbia government and an industry association are backing a new code to reduce harassment, bullying and hazing to encourage more women to pursue careers in construction.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 2:29PM EST
VANCOUVER - The British Columbia government and an industry association are backing a new code to reduce harassment, bullying and hazing to encourage more women to pursue careers in construction.
The province and the BC Construction Association say the Building Code includes the goal of having 10 per cent of skilled trade jobs held by women by 2028, which the association says would be a first for a Canadian province.
To reach that goal, another 9,500 women would have to join the workforce.
The announcement on International Women's Day is also supported by a number of other agencies including the Industry Training Authority, WorkSafeBC, the BC Construction Safety Alliance and the company LNG Canada.
The code widens the safety definition to include stress or distraction caused by discrimination, bullying, hazing or harassment.
It gives employers tools and training to promote safe behaviour.
