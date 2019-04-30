New Brunswick's cannabis retailer reports $11.7M loss in first year
When cannabis becomes legally available to buy on Oct. 17, 2018, residents can make their purchases at 20 Cannabis NB retail stores across the New Brunswick. The location in Sackville, N.B. is seen on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:43AM EDT
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Crown-owned cannabis retailer is recording a big financial loss in its first year in operation.
Unaudited year-end results released Tuesday show Cannabis NB lost $11.7 million.
The agency says sales of legal cannabis for the fourth quarter were $9.7 million, resulting in a year-end total of $18.6 million.
General manager Lara Wood says the government knew there would be challenges but is confident objectives including reducing the illicit market and creating public awareness are being met.
Last October, former Cannabis NB president Brian Harriman said with overhead and start-up costs, he hoped the 20 stores would at least break even in their first fiscal year.
As the parent company, NB Liquor will consolidate Cannabis NB's results into its year-end results.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- New Brunswick's cannabis retailer reports $11.7M loss in first year
- Study shows what business leaders can learn from NHL coaches
- Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons during most recent quarter, company says
- Global stocks drift after Chinese figures raise concerns
- Strikes ground hundreds more Scandinavian Airlines flights