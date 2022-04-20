Netflix weakness infects tech sector and pushes S&P/TSX composite lower midweek

TORONTO -

Extreme weakness at Netflix infected the technology sector and pushed Canada's main stock index slightly lower midweek while the loonie rose on hot inflation data.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 20.44 points to 21,998.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 249.59 points at 35,160.79. The S&P 500 index was down 2.76 points at 4,459.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 166.59 points at 13,453.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.99 cents US compared with 79.21 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was up 14 cents at US$102.19 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 23.9 cents at US$6.94 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$3.40 at US$1,955.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 6.6 cents at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.