

CTVNews.ca Staff





The new year is bringing new financial uncertainties for many Canadians, with nearly half reporting that they are close to insolvency.

The latest edition of MNP’s consumer debt index survey says 46 per cent of Canadians reported being within $200 of insolvency as of the end of December. Additionally, 57 per cent said they were concerned about their ability to repay their debts and 31 per cent said they do not earn enough money to cover their financial obligations.

All of those numbers represent significant increases from September 2018, when they stood at 40 per cent, 24 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

“Many Canadians don’t have enough in the budget to make ends meet, let alone address their underlying indebtedness,” MNP Ltd. president Grant Bazian said in a press release.

“Many have so little wiggle room that any increase in living costs or interest payments can tip them over the edge.”

Bazian said MNP offices across Canada are seeing a “significant increase” in the number of Canadians seeking professional debt management help.

Residents of Manitoba and Saskatchewan were the most likely to report being within $200 of insolvency, with 56 per cent of respondents in those provinces saying so. The lowest level of those responses came from British Columbia, at 41 per cent.