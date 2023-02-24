Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Those were the findings of the latest BNN Bloomberg and RATESDOTCA survey, conducted by Leger. The survey was sent out to respondents in mid-February, and surveyed 1,521 Canadian over the age of 18.
Mortgage fraud can take several forms — this includes falsifying income, lying about a part-time or contract role, being full time or misrepresenting the source of your down payment, among other lies or omissions.
The survey found that while 70 per cent of Canadians say artificially inflating one’s income on a mortgage is never acceptable, 17 per cent of respondents said it is.
Even more Canadians — 18 per cent — said it was acceptable to misrepresent elements of one’s employment in order to secure a mortgage.
Forty-seven per cent of respondents said they feel mortgage fraud is common, while 12 per cent said they think it’s very common. Only five per cent said they think it’s very uncommon.
The issue of mortgage fraud in Canada has been a growing problem in recent years. Equifax has said that it has seen a 52 per cent increase in mortgage fraud cases since 2013.
The problem is no doubt being exacerbated by an extremely unaffordable housing market across the country. RBC said that at the end of 2022, the average household needed to spend 62.7 per cent of their income to cover the costs of home ownership. That was the worst level on record. In some cities, such as Vancouver and Toronto, those numbers climbed to a shocking 95.8 per cent and 85.2 per cent of income, respectively.
High payments are due to a massive increase in interest rates in the past year, which have more than offset a decline in prices. The Bank of Canada’s overnight rate, which is used to help set lending rates, rose from near-zero at the start of 2022 to 4.5 per cent as of Jan. 25.
Meanwhile, home prices across the country have fallen in that time. The Canada Real Estate Association shows that the average Canadian home cost $612,204 in January 2023, down 18.3 per cent compared to a year ago.
BNN Bloomberg has teamed up with RATESDOTCA to take the pulse of Canadians every month on key pocketbook issues as we strive to better understand how households are navigating COVID-19. This is the latest instalment in monthly special coverage.
METHODOLOGY
An online survey of 1521 Canadians aged 18+ was completed between February 17th and 19th, 2023 using Leger’s online panel. No margin of error can be associated with a nonprobability sample (i.e., a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1521 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5 %, 19 times out of 20.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.