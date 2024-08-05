Nearly everything on Wall Street tumbles over worries U.S. headed for a recession
The S&P 500 was down by 3.1 per cent in morning trading, coming off its worst week in more than three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 956 points, or 2.4 per cent, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite slid 4 per cent.
The drops were just the latest in a sell-off that swept the Earth. Japan's Nikkei 225 helped start Monday by plunging 12.4 per cent for its worst day since the Black Monday crash of 1987.
It was the first chance for traders in Tokyo to react to Friday's report showing U.S. employers slowed their hiring last month by much more than economists expected. That was the latest piece of data on the U.S. economy to come in weaker than expected, and it's all raised fear the Federal Reserve has pressed the brakes on the U.S. economy by too much for too long through high interest rates in hopes of stifling inflation.
Losses elsewhere in the world were nearly as neck-snapping. South Korea's Kospi index careened 8.8 per cent lower, stock markets across Europe sank more than 2 per cent and bitcoin dropped 9.5 per cent.
Even gold, which has a reputation for offering safety during tumultuous times, slipped 1.4 per cent.
That's in part because traders are wondering if the damage has been so severe that the Federal Reserve will have to cut interest rates in an emergency meeting, before its next scheduled decision on Sept. 18. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for the Fed, fell to 3.81 per cent from 3.88 per cent late Friday and from 5 per cent in April.
"The Fed could ride in on a white horse to save the day with a big rate cut, but the case for an inter-meeting cut seems flimsy," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. "Those are usually reserved for emergencies, like COVID, and an unemployment rate of 4.3 per cent doesn't really seem like an emergency."
"The Fed could respond by stopping" the shrinking of its holdings of Treasurys and other bonds, he said. "That could at least by a symbolic action that they're not blind to what's going on."
Of course, the U.S. economy is still growing, and a recession is far from a certainty. The Fed has been clear about the tightrope it began walking when it started hiking rates sharply in March 2022: Being too aggressive would choke the economy, but going too soft would give inflation more oxygen and hurt everyone.
After leaving the federal funds rate steady last week, before several discouraging economic reports hit, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said officials "have a lot of room to respond if we were to see weakness" in the job market after raising their main rate to the highest level in more than two decades.
Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle sees a higher chance of a recession following Friday's jobs report. But he still sees only a 25 per cent probability of that, up from 15 per cent, in part "because the data look fine overall" and he does not "see major financial imbalances."
Some of Wall Street's recent declines may simply be air coming out of a stock market that romped to dozens of all-time highs this year, in part on a frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology and hopes for coming cuts to interest rates. Critics have been saying for a while that the stock market looked expensive after prices rose faster than corporate profits.
U.S. stocks pared their losses a bit Monday morning after a report said growth for U.S. services businesses was a touch stronger than expected. Growth was led by businesses in the arts, entertainment and recreation businesses, along with accommodations and food services, according to the Institute for Supply Management.
Still, stocks of companies whose profits are most closely tied to the economy's strength took heavy losses on the fears about a slowdown. The small companies in the Russell 2000 index dropped 4.4 per cent, further dousing what had been a revival for it and other beaten-down areas of the market.
Making things worse for Wall Street, Big Tech stocks also tumbled sharply as the market's most popular trade for much of this year continued to unravel. Apple, Nvidia and a handful of other Big Tech stocks known as the " Magnificent Seven " had propelled the S&P 500 to records this year, even as high interest rates weighed down much of the rest of the stock market.
But Big Tech's momentum turned last month on worries investors had taken their prices too high and expectations for future growth are becoming too difficult to meet. A set of underwhelming profit reports that began with updates from Tesla and Alphabet added to the pessimism and accelerated the declines.
Apple fell 5% Monday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had slashed its ownership stake in the iPhone maker.
Nvidia, the chip company that's become the poster child of Wall Street's AI bonanza, fell even more, 9.1%. Analysts cut their profit forecasts over the weekend for the company after a report from The Information said Nvidia's new AI chip is delayed. It has trimmed its gain for the year to 97% from 170% in the middle of June.
Because the Magnificent Seven companies have grown to be the market's biggest by market value, the movements for their stocks carry much more weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.
Worries outside corporate profits, interest rates and the economy are also weighing on the market. The Israel-Hamas war may be worsening, which beyond its human toll could also cause sharp swings for the price of oil. That's adding to broader worries about potential hotspots around the world, while upcoming U.S. elections could further scramble things.
Wall Street has been concerned about how policies coming out of November could impact markets, but the sharp swings for stock prices could also affect the election itself.
------
AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.
Bangladesh's prime minister resigned and fled the country Monday, after weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs descended into violence and grew into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule.
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
Hurricane Debby reached the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday, bringing with it the potential for catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it slowly passes over the northern part of the state. Forecasters warned that, in the coming days, record-setting rain could pummel coastal Georgia and South Carolina as the storm heads east.
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has said that being open about her experience of suicidal ideation is part of the 'healing journey.'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that a 'standing army' of specialist police would be set up to deal with rioting and that the justice system would be ramped up to deal with hundreds of arrests after violent disorder rocked cities across the nation over the past week.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a social media video on Sunday that he drove a dead bear cub carcass from upstate New York and placed it in New York City’s Central Park 10 years ago.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
What began as peaceful protests by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs eventually turned into an uprising that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country by helicopter.
Frank Carillo was charged on Friday in federal court in Virginia with threatening the vice-president after posting a series of messages targeting Harris on the social media site GETTR, according to court records.
The dates are set. The venues are chosen. The only thing missing from this week's campaign blitz with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the name of the running mate.
Elon Musk filed a new lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman on Monday, re-opening a legal battle in his fights over artificial intelligence.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie and her G7 counterparts have issued a joint statement, urging all parties to refrain from retaliatory violence.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
Microplastics have been found in the ocean and the air, in our food and water. They have been found in a wide range of body tissues, including the heart, liver, kidneys and even testicles.
With summer in full swing, many Canadians are soaking in the sunshine while mindful about the dangers of UV exposure. Dermatologists share their top tips about what to look for when choosing a sunscreen.
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
After 10 days in theatres, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.
The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released photos of three individuals suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May.
Zac Efron assured his Instagram followers on Sunday that he's 'happy and healthy,' days after reports surfaced that the actor was briefly hospitalized.
Online brokerages including Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
An airline passenger who tried to craft a shank from plastic cutlery and open the cockpit door during a flight has been sentenced to 19 months in prison.
Whether you are the couple, their parents, relatives, close friends or guests, here is what experts want you to know to ensure a successful wedding.
Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Olympic triathletes plunged into the Seine River Monday morning as the mixed relay event got underway after organizers said the bacteria levels in the long-polluted Paris waterway were at acceptable levels.
The 27-year-old American gymnast, considered the greatest in the history of the sport, wasn’t at her usual best during a routine set to music from pop icons Taylor Swift and Beyonce.
After months of concerns and complaints, the Olympic flame of the Paris 2024 games seems to have melted the facade of indifference from Parisians.
Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.
Authorities issued an evacuation order Saturday night for 16 properties in a rural area south of Princeton, B.C., because of the out-of-control Calcite Creek wildfire.
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
A clutch fourth-quarter performance led the Calgary Stampeders to a thrilling 27-23 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at closures and schedule changes in Ottawa for the Colonel By Day long weekend.
The Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music at Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this holiday weekend.
It won't be nearly as hot and steamy in Ottawa on this holiday Monday as the rest of the long weekend was, but there's still a risk of some rain showers today.
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
A 32-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal.
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
The Calgary Surge are back in the CEBL western final.
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
Parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia should continue to see humid weather on Monday, with cooler temperatures expected to arrive on Tuesday.
The 53rd edition of Folklorama kicks off Sunday night at several venues around Winnipeg.
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
As of Sunday evening, there were 20 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario.
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
A three vehicle collision which occurred late last night had several roads closed into early this morning.
Canada's relay teams couldn't tie a bow on one of country's most successful Olympic swim meets Sunday, but the team's depth produced a record number of medals in individual events in Paris.
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
Tecumseh’s Linda Morais will be coming home from her first Olympics empty handed after her match in the women’s freestyle 68 kilogram quarterfinals on Sunday morning.
Joel Bishop is being remembered for his vibrant creativity, uplifting presence and diverse talents as a musician, chef, actor and poet.
In the landscape of a national housing shortage, the hope is that the result of a new study will inform council on how communities could support a broader range of housing types.
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision on the Malahat Saturday evening, according to local RCMP.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Mississauga First Nation cancelled a scheduled meeting and has shut down all band operations, programs and non-essential services this week due to a "planned demonstration" over Robinson Huron settlement funds.
Ontario Provincial Police will be out in full force for the Civic Holiday long weekend.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
