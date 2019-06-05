NB Liquor says beer will soon be sold in select New Brunswick grocery stores
A variety of beer. (Shebeko/shutterstock.com)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 12:03PM EDT
FREDERICTON -- There's something new coming to the shelves of New Brunswick grocery stores -- beer.
NB Liquor has announced it will start offering beer and an updated wine selection in select grocery stores starting in October.
Brad Cameron, acting president of the Crown-owned liquor agency, says customers want more convenience.
Wine sales were allowed in a limited number of grocery stores beginning in 2014 as a pilot project, and now there are 66 grocery outlets offering cider and wine.
Cameron says locally produced beer will be available in grocery stores on a phased-in basis.
Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says NB Liquor is responsibly "adapting and responding" to consumers' demands.
