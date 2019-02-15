Natural gas liquids processing gains drive profit increase at Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex is shown under construction in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Thursday, January 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 10:06AM EST
CALGARY - Inter Pipeline Ltd. says an increase in natural gas liquids processing volumes and revenue was the major driver behind higher earnings in the fourth quarter.
The Calgary-based energy transport, processing and storage company says it had net income of $144 million or 36 cents per share in the last three months of 2018, compared with $142 million or 37 cents per share in the same period of 2017.
Revenue from its liquids processing facilities rose to $120 million in the fourth quarter from $91 million a year earlier as volumes jumped to 152,000 barrels per day from 128,000 bpd.
Meanwhile, revenue from oilsands transportation, Inter's largest division, fell slightly to $151 million from $154 million as average throughput volumes increased by 4,600 barrels per day to 1.2 million bpd.
The company says spending on its $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex project surpassed $1 billion in the fourth quarter.
The plant is expected to start producing polypropylene plastic pellets for sale to consumer products manufacturers in late 2021.
