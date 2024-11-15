Business

    National home sales surge in October after previous month's supply bump: CREA

    Real estate sale signage is shown on a street in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, on Thursday, Nov.7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Real estate sale signage is shown on a street in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, on Thursday, Nov.7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
    The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in October rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago, marking a shift from the market's holding pattern that the association has previously described.

    On a seasonally adjusted month-over-month basis, national home sales rose 7.7 per cent from September.

    The association says rising home sales activity was broad based, with the Greater Toronto Area and British Columbia’s Lower Mainland recording double-digit increases in October.

    CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says the jump in sales was a surprise, even as the Bank of Canada continues to lower its key interest rate. He says the increase was more likely related to the surge in new listings that hit the market in September.

    The national average sale price for October amounted to $696,166, up six per cent compared with a year earlier.

    The number of newly listed properties was down 3.5 per cent month-over-month.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

    • Novice driver charged after police officer struck in sarnia

      Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, two officers were walking back to their cruisers, which ere parked on the shoulder of the road with running lights, when they saw an oncoming vehicle suddenly and unexpectedly veer off the roadway, around the parked cruisers, and into the grass ditch area where the officers were standing.

    • Youth under arrest after robbery in south London

      Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.

