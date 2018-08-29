National Bank reports third-quarter profit up 10 per cent from year ago
A branch of the National Bank is shown in Montreal in this 2011 file photo. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 7:27AM EDT
MONTREAL - National Bank of Canada say its third-quarter profit gained 10 per cent compared with a year ago, helped by growth across its business.
The lender says it earned $569 million for the quarter ended July 31, up from a profit of $518 million in the same quarter last year.
The profit amounted to $1.52 per diluted share for the three-month period, up from $1.37 per diluted share a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, National Bank say sit earned $1.53 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.39 per share in the third quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.50 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
National Bank chief executive Louis Vachon attributed the improvement to sustained revenue growth and effective cost management.
