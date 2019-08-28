

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- National Bank of Canada reported its third-quarter profit climbed to $608 million, helped by growth across the bank.

The company says the profit amounted to $1.66 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31.

The result compared with a profit of $569 million or $1.52 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding specified items, National Bank says it earned $606 million or $1.66 per diluted share, up from $569 million or $1.52 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.59 per share, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

National Bank chief executive Louis Vachon says each business segment contributed to earnings growth, to help the bank to post "solid performance" for the quarter.

"In an environment of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the bank will maintain its disciplined approach to managing costs, credit and capital," Vachon said in a statement.