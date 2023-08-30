National Bank Q3 profit edges higher, provision for credit losses also up
National Bank of Canada reported its third-quarter profit edged higher compared with a year ago even as the money it set aside for bad loans in the quarter also rose.
The Montreal-based bank says it earned $839 million or $2.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $826 million or $2.35 in the third quarter of 2022.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.52 billion, up from $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year.
National Bank's provision for credit losses amounted to $111 million for the quarter, up from $57 million a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $2.21 per diluted share, down from $2.35 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.38 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.
