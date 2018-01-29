

Alexander Panetta and Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Some clues on the state of the NAFTA negotiations could be coming imminently, with a public event featuring ministers from the three North American countries scheduled this morning.

The political ministers leading the talks for Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are in Montreal for a rare group event after a just-concluded week-long round, their first such appearance since a memorably tense encounter in the fall.

Numerous participants in the Montreal round are sounding cautiously optimistic.

They say this round was less negative and more constructive than recent ones, with the first true dialogue on serious sticking points -- in particular autos, dispute resolution and a five-year review clause.

But it's now up to the politicians. With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of talks and President Donald Trump frequently threatening to blow up the deal, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Dave Reichert, an American lawmaker who spoke with Lighthizer, says he sounded hopeful. But Reichert warned not to expect too much enthusiasm, given Lighthizer's gruff style. When the U.S. trade representative was asked by reporters how talks were going, he told his security detail to walk faster and sped away.

"He says he's a curmudgeon," Reichert, the Republican chair of a congressional trade committee, told reporters Sunday.

"So when he shows optimism it may not be, you know, readily visible to the rest of us ... because we have difficulty sometimes discerning that ourselves. ... He recognizes there's a great deal of work to be done, but he's hopeful."

Important decisions about NAFTA's future are now in the hands of Trump's administration. That's because American negotiators have just asked their political decision-makers how to respond after major discussions about autos, dispute resolution and a five-year review clause.

This round represented a new phase for the negotiations.

It featured a first significant back-and-forth dialogue on autos and other major sticking points. Sources say there were three hours of talks over two days about the auto proposal. They say American negotiators promised to take the ideas presented to their political bosses.