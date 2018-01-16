N.S. gives payroll rebates to Ernst and Young for new 'centre of excellence'
Nova Scotia Province House is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 11:31AM EST
HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government has awarded payroll rebates to Ernst and Young as the professional services firm establishes its first Canadian-based Global Centre of Excellence for Robotic Process Automation Service in Halifax.
Nova Scotia Business Inc.'s payroll rebate, valued at more than $2.4-million over five years, is contingent on the firm creating 150 jobs in Halifax.
Ernst and Young Canada would be eligible for a smaller rebate if it creates fewer than 150 new jobs.
Nova Scotia Business Inc., a Crown-owned business development agency, didn't specify what the new centre would do, and Ernst and Young did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
The agency says it always gets more in tax revenue than it gives in payroll rebates for new jobs, and rebates are only paid after a business has generated "actual payroll."
It says that under the maximum growth forecast, the company would spend $34,650,000 in salaries over five years.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Founder of Canada Jetlines takes helm as CEO of rival Flair Airlines
- Survey: 1 in 3 Canadians can't pay monthly bills as rates set to rise
- 'Twice the headache': Why it's getting harder for Canadians to enter U.S.
- N.S. gives payroll rebates to Ernst and Young for new 'centre of excellence'
- Canada's auto czar takes aim at Ontario labour laws