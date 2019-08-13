N.L. seafood industry projects receive federal-provincial funding
Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Jonathan Wilkinson,speaks in Iqaluit on Aug. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 12:14PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Dozens of projects in Newfoundland and Labrador's seafood sector are getting a financial boost to modernize industry technology and improve sustainability.
Federal and provincial officials were in St. John's, N.L., Tuesday to announce $8 million in funding that has been awarded to 59 projects in the fish harvesting and processing sectors.
Seven seafood processors will receive funding, for such things as technologies to handle live shellfish products and new uses for groundfish by-products and waste.
Harvesters accounted for 48 of the funded projects, and another four are being led by Indigenous communities.
Federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the funding is meant to support a prosperous seafood industry for future generations.
The money comes from the $400-million Atlantic Fisheries Fund, jointly funded by the federal government and the Atlantic region's provincial governments.
