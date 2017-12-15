

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick is adopting federal targets for large industrial emitters that could make them pay to offset their pollution.

The province introduced legislation Thursday that it says would also redirect taxes on gasoline and diesel to programs that combat climate change.

The province's new fund would reinvest in infrastructure adaptation, and energy efficiency in homes, businesses, industry and transportation.

In 2018, 2.33 cents per litre of existing gasoline taxes and 2.76 cents per litre of existing diesel fuel taxes would be transferred to the Climate Change Fund.

The province says that would amount to about $37 million in the first year.

Industrial facilities emitting more than 50,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases annually would be subject to the federal standards beginning in 2018.