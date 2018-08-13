Musk in talks with Saudi wealth fund to take Tesla private
In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 9:49AM EDT
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says he's in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund about taking the electric car and solar panel maker private, but no deal has been finalized.
Musk says in a blog posted Monday that most of the funding would be in stock rather than debt. Investors who don't want to stay with a private company would be paid $420 per share. Musk says he expects that one third of shareholders would sell.
Musk says he left a meeting with wealth fund officials July 31 with no question that the deal could be closed. That's why he tweeted on Aug. 7 that funding had been secured. Musk wrote that since Aug. 7, the fund's managing director has expressed support subject to due diligence.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Lee, Wrangler maker to shed denim division amid shift to yoga pants
- Warren Buffett's investing continues to evolve as he nears 88
- Malaysia eyes more than 10-fold hike in Singapore water deal
- Bayer shares plunge in wake of Monsanto weed killer verdict
- Fish fry: Japan heatwave threatens famed tuna auction