Mukesh Ambani prepares to hand a US$220 billion empire to his children

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani waits for the arrival of the groom at a wedding in Mumbai, India, on Dec. 12, 2018. (Rajanish Kakade / AP) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani waits for the arrival of the groom at a wedding in Mumbai, India, on Dec. 12, 2018. (Rajanish Kakade / AP)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.