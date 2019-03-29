Mt. Gox bitcoin exchanges' Karpeles appeals conviction
Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles listens to a reporter's question at a press conference at the Justice Ministry in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. A Tokyo court began hearings Tuesday into charges that Karpeles, the head of the failed Japan-based bitcoin exchange, accessed its computer system and inflated his account by $1 million. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 4:32AM EDT
TOKYO -- Mark Karpeles, who headed Mt. Gox, a Japan-based bitcoin exchange that went bankrupt after a massive hacking, is appealing his conviction on charges of manipulating electronic data.
Karpeles' lawyer Nobuyasu Ogata said Friday his client had merely tried to reduce the risks for Mt. Gox users.
The Tokyo District Court cleared Karpeles earlier this month of embezzlement and breach of trust charges, handing him a suspended sentence, meaning he wouldn't have to serve jail time.
But he was found guilty of the dubious data charges.
Prosecutors had demanded 10 years in prison.
Karpeles, a 33-year-old Frenchman and longtime resident of Japan, was arrested in August 2015.
He has insisted from the start that he is innocent.
His case, coming when cryptocurrencies were still relatively new, drew global attention.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Investors hitch a ride on Lyft's IPO at $72 a share
- Shanghai leads gains in Asia as China-U.S. talks resume
- Mt. Gox bitcoin exchanges' Karpeles appeals conviction
- Ontario government to expand beer and wine into corner stores, big-box stores
- Federal crime reduction minister says it's hard to get fix on money laundering