Move to extend Chinese leader's role fuels business anxiety
Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with former Chinese President Hu Jintao during the opening session of China's 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 18, 2017. (AP / Mark Schiefelbein)
Joe McDonald and Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 4:39AM EST
BEIJING - The ruling Communist Party's move to let leader Xi Jinping remain China's president indefinitely is fuelling anxiety that Beijing might be undermining reforms needed to keep its economy healthy.
Businesspeople and economists see a slide toward one-man rule under Xi, already China's most dominant figure since the 1980s, and away from impartial institutions needed to support private businesses that generate new jobs and wealth.
Private sector analysts expect little short-term impact from the party's decision to eliminate the constitution's term limits for the presidency. But they say concentrating more power in Xi's hands could hamper business and chill investment by making China's economy more unpredictable and less able to respond to challenges.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Move to extend Chinese leader's role fuels business anxiety
- Trial begins over fuel spill in English Bay, one defendant doesn't show up
- Petro boost: Alberta to invest $1B over eight years on bitumen upgrading projects
- Grain industry facing 'dire situation' as backlog of grain shipments grow
- Cronos Group first Canadian pot company to begin trading on Nasdaq