Move over Apple: Microsoft is now the most valuable publicly traded company

'Boom, winter!': Here's how the season is shaping up in Canada
There is light at the end of the tunnel, according to one expert, after Canada's 'brutal' winter week that impacted people from coast to coast.
Microsoft is back on top.
After trailing behind Apple for the majority of the past decade, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable publicly traded company as of market close on Friday.
The tech giant’s stock (MSFT) closed at US$388.47 a share on Friday, giving it a market capitalization of US$2.89 trillion. Apple’s stock (AAPL) closed at US$185.92 a share, for a market capitalization of US$2.87 trillion.
Market capitalization — or market cap — is the total value of all the shares of a publicly traded company. In other words, it’s the market value of the company.
Microsoft’s rise to the top comes after the company had a stellar year thanks to its success with generative artificial intelligence.
In 2023, the company’s CEO, Satya Nadella, made a multi-billion dollar investment in AI, including commercializing and adding AI tools like ChatGPT into its suite of products before rivals.
He even strengthened Microsoft’s ties to ChatGPT maker OpenAI, a major pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence, during a board and leadership upheaval at the smaller company late last year.
Apple, meanwhile, is facing a barrage of problems. iPhone sales are slowing in part because of the Chinese government’s reported efforts to restrict purchases (Beijing denies it has put any restrictions in place). That’s helped Chinese smartphone maker Huawei to gain market share.
Apple also recently contended with a brief ban from selling the latest Apple Watch models in the United States.
Microsoft declined to comment, while Apple did not return CNN’s request for a comment.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
A 15 year-old boy was killed Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday and his opponents conceded, a result that will determine the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's relations with China over the next four years.
The Buffalo Bills' wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.
Children joined thousands of other demonstrators making their way through central London for a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday, part of a global day of action against the longest and deadliest war between Israel and Palestinians in 75 years.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says nearly 500 civilian workers at military bases in Ontario and Quebec will go on strike as of Monday. The union says employees of Non-Public Funds, a separate agency in the federal public service that supports Canadian Armed Forces members, are seeking fair wages, a national pay grid and better job security.
It began with an art studio so small and ill-equipped that printmakers opened windows to the Arctic winter to ventilate toxic chemicals. Now, it's an internationally known wellspring of imagery and imagination that graces the walls and tabletops of Canadians and art-lovers around the world -- as well as a business that offers Inuit everything from public housing to small engine repair.
An Ontario mother is warning others not to search for Ticketmaster contact information in Google after she was scammed out of about $600.
Extreme cold temperatures are affecting Canada's busiest airports, with many experiencing delays and dozens of cancellations
South Africa says more than 50 countries have expressed support for its case at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the war in Gaza. Others, including the United States, have strongly rejected South Africa's allegation that Israel is violating the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Many more have remained silent.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration keeps pressing Israel to reengage with Palestinians as partners once fighting in Gaza is over and support their eventual independence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps saying no.
A huge fire tore through a large warehouse used by Russia's largest online retailer south of St. Petersburg on Saturday morning. The blaze covered an area of 70,000 square metres, with 50,000 square metres of the Wildberries warehouse collapsing, according to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry.
Just a few months after he took office, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a moratorium to halt federal executions -- a stark contrast after his predecessor carried out 13 in six months. Under Garland's watch and a president who vowed to abolish the death penalty, the Justice Department took on no new death penalty cases.
A gay employee of Global Affairs Canada posted in China, who travelled to the U.S. for the birth of his child through surrogacy, will have those expenses covered after a tribunal ruling.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization says some groups of people vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 should be eligible for another dose of vaccine in the spring.
Dozens of products including granola bars and cereals sold at grocery stores across Canada are being recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Aliens they are not. That's what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized last year from a shipment heading to Mexico.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, known for their roles in the Lord of The Rings trilogy, are set to start in Neptune Theatre's production of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.”
The Weeknd is setting records on Spotify once again with 'Blinding Lights.' The Toronto superstar's 2019 hit single became the first song to cross the milestone of four billion plays when the streaming service updated its figures on Friday.
The barista tipped the jug of smooth, foamy milk over the latte, pouring slowly at first, then lifting and tilting the jug like a choreographed dance to paint the petals of a tulip.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
Canada's dreams of a third straight gold medal at the world women's under-18 hockey championship are over after a 4-2 loss to Czechia in the semifinals.
Downhill star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashed hard into the fences within sight of the finish in the long Lauberhorn race in the World Cup on Saturday and seemed to have injured his right leg before being airlifted to a hospital.
Second-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos broke India's resistance as Australia began its Asian Cup campaign with 2-0 win on Saturday. The 2015 champions dominated the Group B match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium but struggled to find a way through India's stubborn defence.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
