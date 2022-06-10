Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty

TORONTO -

As many motorists fill their tanks in increments in an effort to save on gas, some are being left stranded or forced to abandon their vehicles as soaring gas prices leave their wallets and tanks empty.

Paula Guitar, who was on her way to Newmarket, Ont. to care for her ill mother, told CTV News that ran out of gas in the middle of her drive. Guitar ended up using her actual guitar to busk for enough funds to get to her destination.

“A lot of people are driving on $20 worth of gas,” Brian Patterson, the president of the Ontario Safety League, told CTV News. “When they run out of gas … you can imagine today on the 400 somebody runs out of gas in the middle lane.”

In May, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) reported a rise in stranded motorists with over 1,000 cases reported—a jump from 732 cases reported in 2021.

Across Canada, gas prices have consistently broken records within the last few months, and analysts say it is not slowing down anytime soon.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says this incline will continue to affect all provinces in the coming months.

Major cities across Canada including Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal have recently experienced a consistent increase of one to three cents per day.

According to Gas Wizard, the Canadian gas-prediction website, Toronto is expected to hit $2.15 per litre on Saturday, while Montreal pumps could see prices reach $2.24 per litre. However, the Canadians facing the brunt of the increasing unaffordability are in Vancouver, where prices could reach $2.34, making it the highest in the country.

With files from Rhythm Sachdeva.