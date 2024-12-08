Most Canadians would avoid buying U.S. products post-Trump tariff: Nanos survey

A majority of Canadians would be hesitant to buy U.S. goods in response to the proposed American tariff on products from Canada, according to a new survey.

The findings of a recently released Nanos Research survey suggest a tariff on Canadian exports into the U.S. would, for two-thirds of Canadians, negatively impact the likelihood they'd purchase U.S.-made goods.

On Nov. 25, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico until the two countries clamped down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants crossing the border.

The study, commissioned by CTV News, determined that Trump's tariff plan would have the following effect on Canadian consumers:

51 per cent would be less likely to buy U.S. products

14 per cent would be somewhat less likely to buy U.S. products

5 per cent would be somewhat more likely to buy U.S. products

7 per cent would be more likely to buy U.S products

Nineteen per cent of respondents said a tariff would not impact their approach while another four per cent were unsure if it would prompt a change in their buying habits.

As for Canada's response to the proposed U.S. tariff on Canadian products, most respondents favoured diplomacy over retaliation.

47 per cent said, "Try to negotiate a lifting of the U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods"

29 per cent want Canada to: "Retaliate immediately with new tariffs on U.S. goods imported into Canada that are similar to the tariffs the U.S. imposes"

19 per cent said, "Do everything possible to avoid escalating the U.S. action into a trade war with the U.S."

3 per cent were "unsure"

2 per cent said, "Escalate the U.S. action into a broader trade war with the U.S."

The poll also gathered public sentiment toward the current state of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) following Trump's proposed tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods.

48 per cent said Canada should accelerate a review of CUSMA

37 per cent said Canada should await the CUSMA review scheduled for 2026

9 per cent said they were "unsure"

6 per cent said Canada should allow the CUSMA agreement to lapse and end free trade between the three countries

Methodology

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,084 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2024, as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land- and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. Individuals randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs. The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.