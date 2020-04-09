OTTAWA -- More than one million Canadians lost their jobs in the month of March, Statistics Canada is reporting. The unemployment rate has also climbed to 7.8 per cent, up 2.2 percentage points since February.

Canada’s national statistics agency released its monthly Labour Force Survey on Thursday morning, using March 15 to 21 as the sample week – a time when the country transitioned into a period of lockdown and businesses were forced to close up shop.

The agency included three new indicators, on top of the usual criteria, to better reflect the impact COVID-19 has had on jobs.

The survey, for example, excludes the more commonly observed reasons for absent workers -- such as vacation, weather, parental leave or a strike or lockout -- to better isolate the pandemic's effect.

They looked at: people who are employed but were out of a job during the reference week, people who are employed but worked less than half their usual hours, and people who are unemployed but would like a job.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday acknowledged how grim a picture these numbers would paint for Canadians.

“It’s going to be a hard day for the country. We’re facing a unique challenge. But I know that if we pull together our economy will come roaring back after this crisis.”

Millions of Canadians have applied for federal assistance over the past several weeks, including the Liberal’s Canada Emergency Response Benefit which provides those unemployed with $500 a week for 16 weeks.

More to come...

With a file from The Canadian Press