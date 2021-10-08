More than 130 countries reach deal on corporate minimum tax

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris, France, on June 7, 2017. (Francois Mori / AP) Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris, France, on June 7, 2017. (Francois Mori / AP)

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social