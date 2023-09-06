More post-secondary students rely on parents, stay home to finish school: RBC poll
Inflation is driving more post-secondary students to stay home with their parents as they complete post-secondary school than a decade ago, a poll by RBC shows.
The survey, conducted by Ipsos online between June 29 and July 12, shows almost half of the respondents, or 47 per cent, say they will be living with their parents this school year, compared with 36 per cent in 2013.
The RBC post-secondary students and financial readiness poll, which surveyed 1,000 people aged between 18 and 29, says more students are relying on their parents for financial support -- about 43 per cent, as opposed to 29 per cent 10 years ago.
Jason Storsley of the youth and young adult team at RBC says students aren't just relying on their parents for financial help but also getting the help to develop financial goals.
The report says 45 per cent students expected to graduate with up to $20,000 in debt, a jump from 30 per cent in 2013.
The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.