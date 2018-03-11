Montreal Molson brewery workers vote to accept contract from employer
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 11:49AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 11, 2018 12:15PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Workers at Montreal's Molson plant voted on Sunday to accept a new contract offer from their employer.
Union spokesman Stephane Lacroix said 55 per cent of employees voted in favour of contract.
Just over half of the bottling and delivery workers voted to reject the employer's previous offer on Feb. 25, and 87 per cent then voted in favour of authorizing strike action.
The workers refused another one of the employer's offers two weeks earlier by a margin of 57 per cent.
The main issues in dispute were the pension plan, group insurance, outsourcing and wages.
The union says over 438 workers attended Sunday's meeting.
